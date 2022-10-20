Trailer of upcoming horror film ‘M3GAN’ is full of jump scares

‘M3GAN’ is a movie by the most prolific minds in horror—James Wan, the filmmaker brings to you yet another spooky and heart-pounding horror experience. Universal Pictures (distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery) unveiled the trailer which will make you skip several heartbeats. The trailer will leave you with all the chills and will keep you on the edge of your seat.

The story revolves around Gemma who suddenly gets the responsibility of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady, played by actress Violet McGraw. Gemma is unsure and unprepared to be a parent and fears responsibility. Under this pressure, she introduces to her niece an artificial intelligence, a life-like doll who’s programmed to be a child’s greatest companion. But this decision by Gemma has unfathomable ramifications which turn both their lives upside down.

Directed by Gerard Johnstone, M3GAN features Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Ronny Chieng, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Jen Van Epps, Lori Dungey and Stephane Garneau – Monten. So, brace yourself for a pulse-racing experience to witness how far this artificial intelligence doll will go to protect Candy.

Release date of the movie has not been revealed yet.

