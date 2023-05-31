Who is Noor Alfallah? Al Pacino’s 29-year-old girlfriend pregnant with his baby

Noor Alfallah, a 29-year-old woman, is expecting a child with 83-year-old actor Al Pacino. The news of Noor’s pregnancy was confirmed by Al Pacino’s representative to TMZ on May 30. According to the report, Noor is currently eight months pregnant.
The couple was first seen together on a dinner outing in April 2022, as reported by Page Six. Noor has also been seen in photos shared by Jason Momoa on Instagram, attending the opening of a new art gallery alongside Al Pacino. As the couple prepares to expand their family, people are curious to learn more about Al’s girlfriend, Noor Alfallah.
Prior to her relationship with Al Pacino, Noor Alfallah was involved with Mick Jagger, the frontman of the Rolling Stones. Their relationship lasted for approximately a year, from 2017 to 2018. Rumors circulated that they got together while Mick’s then-girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, was pregnant with their child, as reported by Page Six. Besides Mick Jagger, Noor has also been linked to billionaire Nicolas Berggruen after her split from the legendary rockstar, according to the Daily Mail.
Following her time with Berggruen, there were rumors suggesting a romantic connection between Alfallah and Clint Eastwood. In 2019, the two were spotted having dinner together, sparking speculation. However, Noor dismissed the rumors. In an interview with the Daily Mail, she stated that they were not dating and emphasized that they were family friends.
Noor Alfallah has a background that includes hailing from a family with financial means, as mentioned by a source to Page Six. In addition to her connections with high-profile partners, Noor herself is involved in the entertainment industry. She has worked as a producer on the 2019 short film “La Petite Mort” and served as an executive producer on the 2018 TV short “Brosa Nostra,” according to her IMDb page. Additionally, she has been listed as a staff member for Lynda Obst Productions, a production company associated with films such as “Interstellar” and “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.”