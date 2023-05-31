Who is Noor Alfallah? Al Pacino’s 29-year-old girlfriend pregnant with his baby

Noor Alfallah, a 29-year-old woman, is expecting a child with 83-year-old actor Al Pacino. The news of Noor’s pregnancy was confirmed by Al Pacino’s representative to TMZ on May 30. According to the report, Noor is currently eight months pregnant.

The couple was first seen together on a dinner outing in April 2022, as reported by Page Six. Noor has also been seen in photos shared by Jason Momoa on Instagram, attending the opening of a new art gallery alongside Al Pacino. As the couple prepares to expand their family, people are curious to learn more about Al’s girlfriend, Noor Alfallah.