Raveena Tandon intends to have a private birthday celebration

With her husband Anil Thadani, kids Chhaya and Pooja Tandon, Rasha and Ranbir Vardhan Thadani, and other family members, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon will celebrate her birthday on Wednesday.

She reveals the following when discussing her birthday plans: “I don’t yet have any plans. Though I enjoy surprises.”

On October 26, 1972, in Mumbai, Raveena Tandon was born to producer-director Ravi Tandon and Veena Tandon.

Raveena has produced a number of successful movies since her debut, “Patthar Ke Phool,” including “Mohra,” “Dilwale,” and “Laadla.” The audience loved her dance moves during the song “Tu cheez badi hai mast mast.”

Along with that, the audience enjoyed her chemistry with Govinda on the songs “Ankhiyon se goli mare” and “Kisi disco mein jaayen.” She made her OTT debut with “Aranyak” and was well-received for the part. She appeared in “K.G.F: Chapter 2” as well.

On this unique day, the 50-year-old actress has a lot to be happy about. She expresses her satisfaction with her achievements as follows: “Every year, I’m reminded of all that I’ve done for my audience, my family, and myself. I’m doing great. I really can’t ask for anything more. I consider myself fortunate to be celebrating this wonderful birthday with my loved ones. I’ve also received a lot of appreciation from the audience. It is a wonderful time in my life.”

The actress is prepared for her upcoming roles in Arbaaz Khan’s “Patna Shukla” and Binoy Gandhi’s “Ghudchadi.”

(Inputs from IANS)