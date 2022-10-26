Shehnaaz Gill wishes happy birthday to Aayush Sharma

Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma turns 32 today. On social media, actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill posted a special birthday greeting for the actor from “Antim: The Final Truth.”

Shehnaaz shared a glimpse of Aayush’s birthday party from last night on her Instagram page. In the photo, the “Honsla Rakh” actor was seen posing alongside Varun Sharma, the birthday boy, Siddharth Nigam, and other people.

Shehnaaz chose a sheer black shirt and paired it with a grey waistcoat and pair of pants.

On Tuesday night, a number of famous people were seen at Aayush Sharma’s birthday celebration. Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Ahan Shetty, and Sonakshi Sinha were just a few of the celebrities who showed up to wish Aayush a happy birthday. Kangana Ranaut attended the event as well.

Salman Khan reportedly received a dengue diagnosis last week and made his first appearance in the public.

Aayush Sharma, meanwhile, made his Bollywood debut in 2018 with the romantic comedy “Loveyatri,” which he co-starred in with Warina Hussain, another newcomer. The Abhiraj Maniawala-directed film, which was produced by Salman Khan, did not do well at the box office.

In addition, Aayush appeared with Salman Khan and Mahima Makwana in the action-thriller movie “Antim: The Final Truth.” The movie, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, did well at the box office.

Aayush wowed the crowd with two distinct personas when he appeared in the music videos “Pehli Pehli Baarish” and “Chumma Chumma.”

On the professional front, Shehnaaz most recently appeared with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa in “Honsla Rakh.” Now, she will make her Bollywood debut in “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,” a movie starring Salman Khan.

(Inputs from ANI)