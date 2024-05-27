Taha Shah Badussha talks about ‘Heeramandi’ success and Cannes debut

Actor Taha Shah Badussha recently opened up about the triumph of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ and his exhilarating experience at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

In an interview with ANI, Taha expressed heartfelt gratitude to the audience and all who supported him, particularly Bhansali. “I am so grateful to the audience for their love and support. Thankful to Bhansali sir, my family, and everyone who supported me. I hope to get more such opportunities,” he shared.

Taha’s first visit to Cannes left a lasting impression. Describing the experience, he said, “When I went to Cannes for the first time, my mind was blown. The energy and inspiration were palpable. It motivated me to work even harder each day. Cannes was unforgettable, and I was there to launch my next film, ‘Paro,’ a project very dear to me.”

Recounting his journey to secure a role in ‘Heeramandi,’ Taha revealed the persistence and patience it required. “I almost chased this role and approached casting director Shruti Mahajan for an audition. After 15 months, I finally got a call for an audition. Initially, it was a small role, but I was happy just to work with Sanjay sir. However, Bhansali had different plans.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Bhansali saw something special in Taha Shah Badussha and decided to offer him a more significant role. “He told Shruti not to give me the small role but to cast me as Balraj. I was overjoyed. But then, just as I was about to sign the contract, I got a call that sir had changed his mind. I feared losing the opportunity, but to my surprise, Bhansali sir saw something in my look test and offered me the lead role of Tajdar Baloch.”

Taha’s portrayal of Tajdar Baloch has been a defining moment in his career. He spoke fondly of the character, describing Tajdar as a figure of nobility, kindness, and determination. “Playing Tajdar is a dream come true. I’m immensely thankful to Bhansali sir for this incredible opportunity. Working with such a talented cast has been an honor and a tremendous learning experience. I believe audiences will resonate with Tajdar’s story of love and patriotism.”

A self-proclaimed disciple of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Taha’s admiration for the actor is evident. “I am not just a fan; I am like his disciple. I love him.”

‘Heeramandi’ boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Sehgal, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman. Set during India’s struggle for independence in the 1940s, the series explores the intricate lives of courtesans and their patrons in Heera Mandi, reflecting the cultural dynamics of the era.

Streaming on Netflix, ‘Heeramandi’ has captivated audiences with its rich storytelling and powerful performances, solidifying Taha Shah Badussha’s place in the spotlight.