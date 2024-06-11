Taha Shah Badussha reflects on chasing Karan Johar’s car for a role

Actor Taha Shah Badussha has been the talk of the town for his portrayal of Tajdar Baloch in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period prestige drama, ‘Heeramandi.’ In an interview with The Week, Taha Shah reminisces about chasing Karan Johar’s car for his role in ‘Gippi.’

The actor disclosed that his journey was far from easy. Reflecting on the challenges he encountered as an aspiring actor, Shah shared the story of how he landed his role in Karan Johar’s ‘Gippi.’ Recollecting the incident, he recounted chasing KJo’s car, and when the filmmaker noticed him, he halted the car and offered Shah water. “He spotted me, stopped the car, and offered me some water. The next day, he called me to audition for the film ‘Gippi’ by Dharma Productions. That’s how I got the role.” However, his portrayal as Arjun in the film didn’t prove to be a turning point in his career, and his aspirations for fame remained unfulfilled.

Taha Shah made his Bollywood debut in Luv Nanda’s 2011 film, ‘Love Ka The End.’ The film, produced by Y-films, a subsidiary of Yashraj Films, featured Shah alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Although the film didn’t perform well at the box office, Shah was commended for his talent. ‘Gippi’ marked the actor’s second project, earning praise from critics who recognized Shah’s potential to leave a mark.

Coincidentally, during his first film under YRF’s banner, the house also launched Ranveer Singh in ‘Band Baaja Baarat’ alongside Anushka Sharma, which turned out to be a massive hit, catapulting Singh to stardom. Reflecting on Singh’s success, Taha Shah commented, “Ranveer did an amazing job in the film. Also, the target audience was much broader. The film’s hyper-localization changed the landscape of filmmaking.”

After several attempts, Shah went on to appear in Hindi films such as Jatin Sabarwal’s ‘Barkhaa,’ Tarun Bhalla’s ‘Baar Baar Dekho,’ and Pinku’s ‘Ranchi Diaries.’ Despite his persistent efforts, Shah struggled to gain recognition and achieve fame.

The actor also ventured into web series, but it was with Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’ that Taha Shah Badussah succeeded in etching his name into the minds of netizens. Since the series’ release, the actor has become a sensation, with fans of his character expressing their adoration for him on social media platforms. In the series, Shah portrayed the male lead, Tajdar Baloch, a London return nawab who becomes the love interest of Alamzeb, (Sharmin Segal) the daughter of a tawaif.

With his newfound fame, the future holds exciting possibilities for the actor.