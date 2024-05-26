Chhaya Kadam made 2024 a brighter year for us all with ‘Laapataa Ladies’ and Cannes win

Chhaya Kadam, the talented actor known for her remarkable performances in Marathi and Hindi cinema, is currently making waves at the Cannes Film Festival with not one, but two films under her belt this year. The spotlight is shining brightly on her portrayal in Payal Kapadia’s “All We Imagine As Light,” where she has garnered praise and even received a standing ovation, marking a moment of immense pride and emotion for the actor on the international stage.

For those unfamiliar with her work, Chhaya Kadam’s journey in the world of entertainment has been nothing short of impressive. She first graced the stage under the guidance of Waman Kendre in “Zulva” before venturing into the realm of cinema in 2009. Despite her debut film, “Baimanus,” remaining unreleased, Kadam’s dedication and talent soon caught the attention of audiences and critics alike.

However, it was her breakthrough role in Nagraj Manjule’s “Fandry” in 2013 that truly put her on the map. Her portrayal of Nani in the national award-winning film earned her widespread acclaim, setting the stage for a series of memorable performances in subsequent years.

From her compelling role in “Sairat” to the controversial yet critically acclaimed “Nude,” Kadam has continuously pushed boundaries and delivered nuanced performances that have resonated with audiences. Her ability to embody diverse characters, from a Hyderabadi Telugu woman in “Sairat” to the complex portrayal in “Nude,” showcases her versatility as an actor.

Despite facing challenges, such as the controversy surrounding “Nude” at the International Film Festival of India, Kadam’s dedication to her craft has never wavered. Instead, she has continued to challenge stereotypes and break barriers, earning accolades and recognition along the way.

In recent years, Kadam’s talent has only flourished further, with notable roles in films like “Gangubai Kathiawadi” and “Jhund,” where she shared the screen with industry stalwarts like Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. Her portrayal of Rashmibai in “Gangubai Kathiawadi” and her role as Vijay Borade’s wife in “Jhund”, and Manju Mai in ‘Laapataa Ladies’ have further solidified her position as a powerhouse performer in the industry.

Beyond the silver screen, Chhaya Kadam has also ventured into the world of web series and television, showcasing her versatility across different mediums. Whether it’s her gripping performance in “Aatpadi Nights” or her television debut in “Mere Sai,” Kadam continues to captivate audiences with her acting prowess.

Looking ahead, Kadam’s upcoming projects, including Rupesh Paul’s “Pedigree,” promise to showcase her talent in new and innovative ways. As she continues to evolve as an actor, one thing remains certain – Chhaya Kadam’s star is only set to shine brighter in the years to come.