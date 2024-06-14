Sheena Chohan wraps Hollywood film, set for Bollywood debut

Actress Sheena Chohan has been making waves across continents with her diverse roles and impressive acting chops. Wrapping up her stint in the Hollywood film “Nomad,” which made headlines for its record-breaking shoot across 25 countries, Sheena’s portrayal of the free-spirited traveler Nadia has garnered attention globally.

Handpicked from over 28,000 submissions by casting director Leslie Brown, Sheena’s journey from the streets of Los Angeles to the bustling sets of “Nomad” showcases her talent and versatility on an international platform.

While basking in the success of her Hollywood venture, Sheena found herself at the center of attention at the Cannes Film Festival, where her Hindi film “Amar Prem” was launched at the esteemed Bharat pavilion. A love triangle with a twist, “Amar Prem” required Sheena to delve deep into character research, setting the stage for her Bollywood debut.

Advertisement

With her sights set on Indian soil, Sheena is gearing up for her next ventures, including a negative role in a web series and her much-anticipated lead role in the Hindi historical drama “Sant Tukaram” opposite Subodh Bhave. Immersing herself in the role of Avalai Jija Bai, the wife of the Marathi saint, Sheena’s dedication knows no bounds as she delves into ancient texts and immerses herself in the culture and history of her character.

Speaking passionately about her craft, Sheena shares her excitement for the upcoming projects, expressing her gratitude for the opportunity to portray strong, independent women on screen. Her journey from theater to the silver screen has been a testament to her commitment to building a diverse filmography, with each role adding depth and dimension to her repertoire.

From sharing the screen with veteran actors to gracing international film festivals, Sheena’s star continues to rise, with her talent recognized on both local and global stages. As she prepares to captivate audiences with her upcoming performances, there’s no doubt that Sheena Chohan is a name to watch in the world of cinema.