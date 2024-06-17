Mamata Banerjee slams centre over WB train accident, says Railways dept facing Govt’s negligence

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday slammed the Centre over the tragic Kanchenjunga Express train accident in Darjeeling and alleged the railway department is facing government’s negligence.

Speaking to reporters on the issue of Kanchenjunga Express accident, she said that while she started so many things in the railways (during her tenure as Railways Minister), the current regime is only doing publicity of Vande Bharat trains.

“I started so many things, but they are only doing publicity of Vande Bharat trains. Where is Duronto Express? After the Rajdhani Express, Duronto was the fastest train…Today, the entire Railway Department is facing negligence. I feel proper care must be taken of the Railway Ministry,” she said.

The West Bengal CM said that after the incident, the state government provided all the help to normalise the situation.

“Right after the incident took place, state govt provided medical team, disaster teams, Ambulance and everything possible to normalise the situation…,” she added.

The Narendra Modi-led NDA government is under fire after nine people were killed and around 50 others sustained injuries in the train accident.

The incident took place today morning when a goods train rammed into the Kanchenjunga Express from behind near Rangapani station under Siliguri subdivision in Darjeeling district.

At least three bogies of the train derailed after the accident. Visuals shared on social media showed the wagon of Kanchenjunga Express train suspended in the air after it was rammed by the goods train.

According to initial assessment, the goods train overshot the signal and collided with the Kanchenjunga Express.

Meanwhile, the Centre has announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of deceased and Rs 2.5 lakh for seriously injured. Rs 50,000 compensation will also be awarded to those who sustained minor injuries in the accident.