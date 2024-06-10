Subrata Chakraborty, Heeramandi’s art director, unveils Bhansali’s set magic

Subrata Chakraborty, the artistic maestro behind the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s masterpieces, recently offered insights into the director’s approach to set design. Known for his opulent and intricately detailed cinematic worlds, Bhansali has captivated audiences time and again with his visionary storytelling. Collaborating on films like “Padmaavat,” “Gangubai Kathiawadi,” and the Netflix sensation “Heeramandi,” Chakraborty has had a front-row seat to Bhansali’s creative process.

According to Chakraborty, the journey begins with collaborative brainstorming sessions, where Bhansali immerses himself in discussions about the look and feel of each set. For their latest venture, “Heeramandi,” the challenge was to recreate the historic charm of Bombay’s Kamathipura district. With painstaking attention to detail, they constructed multi-storey buildings, adorned with sprawling balconies and bustling chowks, all weathered to reflect the passage of time.

However, the true magic happens when Bhansali sets foot on a newly completed set for the first time, as revealed by Subrata Chakraborty. It’s a moment of pure delight, reminiscent of a child in a candy store, as Bhansali’s eyes light up with excitement, showering praise on every detail that captures his imagination.

Advertisement

Chakraborty’s anecdotes paint a vivid picture of Bhansali as a visionary consumed by an insatiable quest for perfection. It’s this passion that has solidified Bhansali’s status as a legend in the film industry. Currently, Bhansali is basking in the success of “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” and gearing up for its eagerly anticipated sequel.

As Bhansali continues to mesmerize audiences with his cinematic wizardry, Chakraborty’s revelations offer a glimpse into the magic behind the scenes. With each new project, Bhansali’s boundless creativity continues to push the boundaries of cinematic excellence, promising audiences an unforgettable journey into the realms of imagination and artistry.