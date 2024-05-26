Payal Kapadia makes history: Her film ‘All we imagine as light’ wins Cannes Grand Prix

On Saturday, filmmaker Payal Kapadia made history at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, winning the Grand Prix for her mesmerizing drama “All We Imagine as Light.” This accolade is the festival’s second-highest honor, trailing only the Palme d’Or, and was awarded during the 77th edition’s closing ceremony.

Kapadia’s feature directorial debut, which premiered on Thursday night, has received rave reviews from international critics and earned a standing ovation that lasted eight minutes. The film’s historic significance is notable—it is the first Indian film in three decades and the first ever by an Indian female director to compete in the main competition at Cannes.

Prabha, a nurse, finds her life upended by an unexpected gift from her estranged husband in ‘All We Imagine as Light,’ a Malayalam-Hindi feature. Meanwhile, her younger roommate Anu struggles to find privacy in the bustling city for her relationship. The two nurses embark on a road trip to a beach town where a mystical forest allows their dreams to flourish.

Advertisement

Critics have lauded Kapadia’s storytelling and cinematic approach. Her previous work includes the acclaimed documentary “A Night of Knowing Nothing,” which premiered at Cannes’ Director’s Fortnight in 2021 and won the Oeil d’or (Golden Eye) award. Kapadia, a graduate of the Film & Television Institute of India (FTII), also gained recognition with her short film “Afternoon Clouds,” showcased in the Cinefondation category, aimed at nurturing new filmmaking talent.

“All We Imagine as Light” is an Indo-French co-production between Petit Chaos from France and Chalk and Cheese Films from India. The film’s success is a testament to Kapadia’s growing influence in the international film community.

The Cannes main competition jury this year was led by filmmaker Greta Gerwig and included notable figures such as Spanish director Juan Antonio Bayona, Turkish actor and screenwriter Ebru Ceylan, Italian actor Pierfrancesco Favino, American actor Lily Gladstone, Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda, Lebanese actor-director Nadine Labaki, French actress Eva Green, and French actor Omar Sy.

Kapadia’s achievement marks a significant milestone for Indian cinema, showcasing the global appeal of her unique voice and storytelling ability. As the first Indian female director to receive such recognition at Cannes, she has paved the way for future filmmakers and brought a spotlight to the rich narratives emerging from India.