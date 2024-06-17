Logo

# India

West Bengal train accident: Death toll rises to 9, nearly 50 injured; several trains cancelled

According to initial assessment, the goods train overshot the signal and rammed into Kanchenjunga Express from behind.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | June 17, 2024 4:36 pm

At least nine people were killed and 50 others injured in a tragic train accident in West Bengal’s Darjeeling on Monday, officials said.

The incident took place in the morning when Kanchanjunga Express was hit by the goods train from behind near Rangapani station under Siliguri subdivision in Darjeeling district.

At least three bogies of the train derailed after the accident. Visuals shared on social media showed the wagon of Kanchenjunga Express train suspended in the air after it was rammed by the goods train.

According to initial assessment, the goods train overshot the signal and collided with the Kanchenjunga Express.

So far, officials have confirmed sources have confirmed nine casualties but the number is likely to increase as six of the injured were said to be in a serious condition.

The Centre has announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of deceased and Rs 2.5 lakh for seriously injured. Moreover, Rs 50,000 compensation will also be awarded to those who sustained minor injuries in the accident.

Names of those admitted to hospital

1.Partha Sarathi Mandal

2.Makhan Sen

 

3.Manoj Kr. Das

 

4.Chhabi Mandal

 

5.Tanmoy Ghosh

 

6.Sushil Mandal

 

7.Srikanta Patra

 

8.Sounak Saha

 

9.Pawan Das

 

10.Ajit

 

11.Shiba Mandal

 

12.Putul Mandal

 

13.Shakti Biswas

 

14.Man Kumar

 

15.Biswanath Sharma

 

16.Anup Das

 

17.Mithu Sinha

 

18.Anita Das

 

19.Indrajit Mandal

 

20.Rajkumar Bntagyl

 

21.Sneha Mandal

 

22.Hasan Seikh

 

23.Ripa Ghosh

 

24.Rupan Ghosh

 

25.Gopal Ghosh

 

26.Unknown

 

27.Sampa Paul

 

28.Sandhi Sarkar

 

29.Hasi Bob

 

30.Nitai Paul

 

31.Khushi Sarkar

 

32.Chandi Sarkar

 

33.Jimi Dutta

 

34.Dildar Hossain

 

35. Shantanu Bhuiya

 

36. Sohel Riyal

 

37. Smriti Mandal

 

38. Ranjit Kumar

 

39. Bilas Majumder

 

40. Sudesh Lohar

 

41. Yet to be identified

Meanwhile, several trains on New Jalpaiguri, Siliguri Junction, Bagdogra & Aluabari Road route have also been cancelled due to the accident.

Efforts are on to clear the track and make the route operational as soon as possible.

Below are the trains cancelled on new Jalpaiguri, Siliguri Junction, Bagdogra & Aluabari Road route:

1. 19602 New Jalpaiguri – Udaipur City Weekly Express of 17.06.

2. 20503 Dibrugarh – New Delhi Rajdhani Express of 16.06.24.

3. 12423 Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express of 16.06.24

 

4. 01666 Agartala Rani Kamlapati Special train of 16.06.24

 

5. 12377 Sealdah- New Alipurduar Padatik Express of 16.06.24

 

6. 06105 Nagercoil Jn.- Dibrugarh Special of 14.06.24.

 

7. 20506 New Delhi- Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express of 16.06.24.

 

8. 12424 New Delhi- Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express of 16.06.24.

 

9. 22301 Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express of 17.06.24.

 

10. 12346 Guwahati- Howrah Saraighat Express of 17.06.24.

 

11. 12505 Kamakhya- Anand Vihar Northeast Express of 17.06.24.

 

12. 12510 Guwahati- Bengaluru Express of 17.06.24.

 

13. 22302 New Jalpaiguri- Howrah Vande Bharat Express of 17.06.24.

 

14. 15620 Kamakhya- Gaya Express of 17.06.24.

15. 15962 Dibrugarh-Howrah Kamrup Express of 17.06.24.

16. 15636 Guwahati-Okha Express of 17.06.24.

17. 15930 New Tinsukia-Tambaram Ex

press of 17.06.24.

18. 13148 Bamanhat-Sealdah Uttar Banga Express of 17.06.24.

19. 22504 Dibrugarh- Kanyakumari Express of 17.06.24.

