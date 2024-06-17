West Bengal train accident: Death toll rises to 9, nearly 50 injured; several trains cancelled

At least nine people were killed and 50 others injured in a tragic train accident in West Bengal’s Darjeeling on Monday, officials said.

The incident took place in the morning when Kanchanjunga Express was hit by the goods train from behind near Rangapani station under Siliguri subdivision in Darjeeling district.

At least three bogies of the train derailed after the accident. Visuals shared on social media showed the wagon of Kanchenjunga Express train suspended in the air after it was rammed by the goods train.

According to initial assessment, the goods train overshot the signal and collided with the Kanchenjunga Express.

So far, officials have confirmed sources have confirmed nine casualties but the number is likely to increase as six of the injured were said to be in a serious condition.

The Centre has announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of deceased and Rs 2.5 lakh for seriously injured. Moreover, Rs 50,000 compensation will also be awarded to those who sustained minor injuries in the accident.

Names of those admitted to hospital

1.Partha Sarathi Mandal

2.Makhan Sen

3.Manoj Kr. Das

4.Chhabi Mandal

5.Tanmoy Ghosh

6.Sushil Mandal

7.Srikanta Patra

8.Sounak Saha

9.Pawan Das

10.Ajit

11.Shiba Mandal

12.Putul Mandal

13.Shakti Biswas

14.Man Kumar

15.Biswanath Sharma

16.Anup Das

17.Mithu Sinha

18.Anita Das

19.Indrajit Mandal

20.Rajkumar Bntagyl

21.Sneha Mandal

22.Hasan Seikh

23.Ripa Ghosh

24.Rupan Ghosh

25.Gopal Ghosh

26.Unknown

27.Sampa Paul

28.Sandhi Sarkar

29.Hasi Bob

30.Nitai Paul

31.Khushi Sarkar

32.Chandi Sarkar

33.Jimi Dutta

34.Dildar Hossain

35. Shantanu Bhuiya

36. Sohel Riyal

37. Smriti Mandal

38. Ranjit Kumar

39. Bilas Majumder

40. Sudesh Lohar

41. Yet to be identified

Meanwhile, several trains on New Jalpaiguri, Siliguri Junction, Bagdogra & Aluabari Road route have also been cancelled due to the accident.

Efforts are on to clear the track and make the route operational as soon as possible.

Below are the trains cancelled on new Jalpaiguri, Siliguri Junction, Bagdogra & Aluabari Road route:

1. 19602 New Jalpaiguri – Udaipur City Weekly Express of 17.06.

2. 20503 Dibrugarh – New Delhi Rajdhani Express of 16.06.24.

3. 12423 Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express of 16.06.24

4. 01666 Agartala Rani Kamlapati Special train of 16.06.24

5. 12377 Sealdah- New Alipurduar Padatik Express of 16.06.24

6. 06105 Nagercoil Jn.- Dibrugarh Special of 14.06.24.

7. 20506 New Delhi- Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express of 16.06.24.

8. 12424 New Delhi- Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express of 16.06.24.

9. 22301 Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express of 17.06.24.

10. 12346 Guwahati- Howrah Saraighat Express of 17.06.24.

11. 12505 Kamakhya- Anand Vihar Northeast Express of 17.06.24.

12. 12510 Guwahati- Bengaluru Express of 17.06.24.

13. 22302 New Jalpaiguri- Howrah Vande Bharat Express of 17.06.24.

14. 15620 Kamakhya- Gaya Express of 17.06.24.

15. 15962 Dibrugarh-Howrah Kamrup Express of 17.06.24.

16. 15636 Guwahati-Okha Express of 17.06.24.

17. 15930 New Tinsukia-Tambaram Ex

press of 17.06.24.

18. 13148 Bamanhat-Sealdah Uttar Banga Express of 17.06.24.

19. 22504 Dibrugarh- Kanyakumari Express of 17.06.24.