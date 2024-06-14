Stalin’s Triumph

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led by chief minister M K Stalin has emerged as a formidable force in Tamil Nadu, successfully securing alongside its allies a clean sweep of the state’s 39 Lok Sabha seats. This outcome underscores the effectiveness of Mr Stalin’s political strategy, deeply rooted in ideological coherence, inclusive coalition building, and grassroots mobilization. One of the primary drivers of DMK’s success was its commitment to nurturing a robust and ideologically consistent coalition. Since the 2019 elections, Mr Stalin has diligently built and maintained the Social Progressive Alliance, which later became part of the INDIA bloc.

This coalition includes a diverse array of parties and social organisations representing different segments of Tamil Nadu’s socio-political landscape. Such an inclusive approach ensured broad support, uniting various communities against the BJP’s policies. Central to this coalition’s strength was the ideological clarity that Mr Stalin emphasised. The DMK’s opposition to the BJP’s Hindutva ideology was not just a political stance but was deeply rooted in the Dravidian movement’s historical and ideological foundations. This movement advocates for dignity, social justice, secularism, and state autonomy.

By consistently communicating this opposition, Mr Stalin ensured that the message resonated deeply with both party cadres and voters. The DMK’s various wings ~ Youth, Women, Students, and IT ~ played a crucial role, organising continuous programmes to educate and mobilise supporters against what they perceived as the BJP’s authoritarian policies. Grassroots mobilisation was another critical element of Mr Stalin’s strategy. Under his leadership, the DMK revitalised its party structures down to the hyper-local level, ensuring a strong presence across every street in Tamil Nadu. This grassroots organisation was essential in countering the electoral strategies of the AIADMK, BJP, and other opponents. The DMK’s focus on maintaining strong internal communication and coordination stood in stark contrast to ruling parties in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, which relied heavily on non-party entities for grassroots work. In a state with high digital penetration, the DMK’s proactive digital engagement was also pivotal. The party’s IT Wing played a key role in countering the BJP’s well-funded digital campaigns. By leveraging professional consultants for strategic insights while managing day-to-day digital operations internally, the DMK maintained an effective and responsive communication model. This dual strategy ensured that the party could engage with voters in real-time, counter misinformation, and defend its ideological stance across social media platforms. Additionally, Mr Stalin’s administration implemented comprehensive social welfare schemes that addressed the diverse needs of Tamil Nadu’s populace. Programmes like the Kalaignar Women’s Rights Grant Scheme and free bus travel for women were used to display commitment to social equity. These initiatives contrasted sharply with the strategies of parties in other states, which focused more on direct benefit transfers and consultant-driven approaches. The 2024 Lok Sabha election results in Tamil Nadu highlight the importance of a wellrounded political strategy. The DMK’s success illustrates how effective coalition building, grassroots mobilisation, digital savvy, ideological clarity, and comprehensive social policies can create a formidable electoral force

