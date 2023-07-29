Who was Veerappan’s uncle Saalvai Gounder?

In the upcoming true crime docu-series, ‘The Hunt for Veerappan,’ viewers will gain intriguing insights into the life of India’s infamous outlaw. As we delve into Veerappan’s story, it becomes essential to understand the influence of his uncle, Saalvai Gounder.

Born in the village of Gopinathan in 1952, Veerappan’s early years were heavily influenced by the landscape and people around him. The region’s geography played a significant role, exposing him to a world of poaching and violence from a tender age. His father was already involved in poaching, and it was through him that Veerappan first came into contact with his notorious uncle, Saalvai Gounder.

Who was Saalvai Gounder?

Saalvai Gounder was known for his involvement in illegal poaching and sandalwood smuggling. Together, they embarked on a journey into crime, engaging in the illicit activities of smuggling sandalwood and ivory, as well as ruthlessly hunting down elephants for their prized tusks. Over the next 25 years, Veerappan, along with other poachers, would be responsible for the tragic deaths of thousands of elephants. His criminal activities caught the attention of law enforcement, leading to his first arrest in 1972.

It is believed that Veerappan was influenced by his father and uncle’s criminal pursuits, drawn towards the world of poaching and smuggling. However, his sisters, Koose, and Arjunan Madhaiyan, showed no interest in such illegal endeavors.

At a mere 17 years old, Veerappan committed his first murder, and from that point on, he showed no hesitation in eliminating anyone who stood in the way of his illegal operations. His targets included police officers, forest officials, and informants, instilling fear in the regions he roamed.

Not only Veerappan but also his uncle, Saalvai Gounder, had no qualms about harming civilians and frequently targeted suspected police informers. They exploited the political instability of the region, escaping across state borders with ease, making it incredibly difficult for law enforcement to apprehend them.

As we continue to uncover Veerappan’s life and criminal history in ‘The Hunt for Veerappan,’ it becomes evident that the influence of his uncle, Saalvai Gounder, played a pivotal role in shaping the trajectory of his criminal career.