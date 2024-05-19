SSMB 29: Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu project rumors addressed

After the global success and accolades garnered by Rajamouli’s ‘RRR,’ fans are eagerly awaiting details of his next project starring Telugu star Mahesh Babu. The announcement for the upcoming film SSMB 29 made waves during S.S. Rajamouli’s trip to Japan for a special screening of the blockbuster ‘RRR.’ However, aside from the protagonist, details remain a mystery for fans.

The film has yet to receive an official title, and since its announcement, rumors have been spreading. To put a stop to these speculations, the makers have stepped in to provide clarity.

A recent report by a reputed publication claimed that casting director Viren Swami has been roped in for the film. According to the report, Viren has been tasked with finding the parallel lead to the ‘Guntur Kaaram’ star. However, the makers of the film, Sri Durga Arts, rebuffed the report, stating, “It has come to our notice that the prominent publication has published an article regarding the casting of SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s project. We want to clarify that, contrary to what is stated in the article, Mr. Viren Swami is not involved in any part of our film in any way. All official announcements will be made by the production house if and when necessary.”

Since the announcement, no information has been shared about the film in development. Speculations regarding the female lead, Mahesh Babu’s fees, and role have been surfacing without attracting any clarifications. In Japan, the ‘Baahubali’ creator shared, “We haven’t finished the casting yet. Only the main hero is locked; the film’s protagonist is locked. His name is Mahesh Babu, a Telugu actor. Looks like many of you already know him. He is very handsome. Hopefully, we finish the film a little bit fast, and during the release, I will bring him here and introduce him to you. I’m sure you will love him as well.”

Rajamouli’s previous project, ‘RRR,’ became a global hit, winning an Academy Award for Best Original Song for ‘Nattu Nattu.’ The song became the first Indian track to win an Oscar in the category and made the film the first Indian movie to win an Academy Award. The protagonist for the anticipated project, Mahesh Babu, was last seen in ‘Guntur Kaaram.’

The slated project has stirred excitement and anticipation among fans who are patiently waiting for further details to be revealed.