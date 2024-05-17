Pushpa 2 release confirmed for August 15th despite speculations

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, stands as one of the most eagerly awaited releases scheduled for this year. Recent rumors hinting at a postponement of Sukumar’s grand sequel to the Pushpa film series have been circulating. Here is what we know about the the Pushpa 2 release date.

Peeping Moon disclosed that Antony Ruben, the film’s editor, has departed due to scheduling conflicts. The entertainment outlet suggested that Naveen Nooli might step in to complete the film. Consequently, speculation about a delay in the release of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ sequel has been rife.

Nevertheless, sources close to the production team have provided clarity via a statement to Hindustan Times. According to them, “Pushpa 2 will hit the screens on August 15; that’s a firm commitment,” with another source affirming, “Allu Arjun will wrap up filming this month, and by June, the remainder of the shoot will conclude. Thus, there’s no chance of a delay.” This clarification has alleviated concerns among the fervent fan base. However, it’s noted that neither source addressed the rumors regarding the change in the film’s editor.

Advertisement

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ follows the 2021 blockbuster ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, which garnered immense box office success, amassing around Rs. 360 crores. It claimed the title of 2021’s highest-grossing film and emerged as one of Telugu cinema’s highest-grossing ventures. The film also clinched two National Awards for Best Actor (Allu Arjun) and Best Music Direction (Devi Sri Prasad).

As the title suggests, the first film depicted the ascent of Pushpa Raj, a coolie who climbs the ranks in a syndicate dealing in rare red sandalwood. The sequel, set to release on August 15, is expected to continue this narrative, exploring the protagonist’s reign. With a budget of Rs. 500 crores, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is poised to be one of India’s most expensive films to date.

The highly anticipated film boasts an ensemble cast, including Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, and Srivalli, respectively.

Given the first film’s success, the growing fan base, and the anticipation surrounding its release, the Pushpa 2 is ready to dominate the box office upon its debut.