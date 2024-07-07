Netflix to release documentary on filmmaker SS Rajamouli

Streaming giant Netflix has announced a documentary on the legendary filmmaker SS Rajamouli, acclaimed for his masterpieces ‘Baahubali’ and ‘RRR’. The platform revealed a poster of the upcoming project on Instagram, showcasing the filmmaker in all his glory alongside a snippet of his directorial work. Titled ‘Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli’, the documentary is ready for release on August 2.

Netflix captioned the poster, “One man. Numerous blockbusters. Endless ambition. What did it take for this legendary filmmaker to reach his peak? Modern Masters: S.S. Rajamouli, coming on 2 August, only on Netflix!” Produced by Applause Entertainment and Film Companion Studios, the biographical documentary is directed by Raghav Khanna.

According to the makers, the documentary will delve into the filmmaker’s illustrious career, exploring his significant influence on Indian and international cinema, as well as his innovative style, creative genius, and enduring legacy. Deadline reports film critic Anupama Chopra will present the documentary. It will feature insights from industry luminaries such as James Cameron, Joe Russo, and Karan Johar, as well as Rajamouli’s close friends and collaborators including Prabhas, Jr NTR, Rana Daggubati, and Ram Charan.

Co-producer and host Anupama Chopra reflected on Rajamouli’s impact on filmmaking. She stated, “SS Rajamouli is a visionary whose imagination has altered the course of Indian cinema. His craft has captivated audiences around the world. His epic narratives have redefined storytelling standards. We are thrilled to work with Netflix and Applause Entertainment to highlight his extraordinary career and his lasting influence on the world of film.”

In addition to global blockbusters like ‘Baahubali’ and the Oscar-winning ‘RRR’, Rajamouli has helmed other successful titles. They include ‘Magadheera’, ‘Eega’, and ‘Chatrapathi’, among others. Recently, he made a cameo appearance in Nag Ashwin’s directorial ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. The movie has made waves at the box office. Rajamouli’s next project is with superstar Mahesh Babu.