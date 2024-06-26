The Academy invites SS Rajamouli, Shabana Azmi to join class of 2024

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has extended invitations to 487 artists and prominent figures from the global film industry for its Class of 2024. Among them are notable Indian figures such as actress Shabana Azmi, filmmaker SS Rajamouli, costume designer Rama Rajamouli, choreographer Prem Rakshith of ‘Naatu Naatu’ fame, producer Ritesh Sidhwani, cinematographer Ravi Varman, and filmmaker Rima Das.

Announced on its website, the Academy highlighted the meticulous selection of these new members based on their professional achievements and steadfast dedication to representation, inclusion, and equity. This year’s invitees include 71 Oscar nominees, 19 Academy Award winners, and 8 individuals invited in multiple categories, potentially expanding the Academy’s membership to 10,910, with over 9,000 eligible voters.

According to the Academy’s press release, the Class of 2024 comprises 44% women, 41% from underrepresented ethnic or racial backgrounds, and 56% from countries outside the US.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang expressed their enthusiasm in welcoming the new members, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome this year’s class of new members to the Academy. These remarkably talented artists and professionals from around the world have made a significant impact on our filmmaking community.”

Actress Shabana Azmi, a five-time National Award winner, has been invited to join the Actors branch. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli and costume designer Rama Rajamouli have been invited to the Director and Costume Designer branches, respectively, following the Oscar success of ‘RRR,’ which won Best Original Song for ‘Naatu Naatu.’ Choreographer Prem Rakshith, known for the hit song, has been invited to the Production and Technology branch. Those invited across multiple branches will need to choose one upon accepting membership.

On the professional front, SS Rajamouli’s next project is a collaboration with superstar Mahesh Babu in an untitled adventure film, following the global success of ‘RRR.’ Meanwhile, Shabana Azmi was last seen in the 2023 film, ‘Ghoomer.’