Centre committed to transform NE into a hub of growth and development: Scindia

Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday emphasized the NDA government’s dedication to transforming the Northeast into a significant hub of growth and development, propelling it to the forefront of India’s progress.

During a press conference in Guwahati, Scindia highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making the Northeast a vital growth engine for the country. He announced a substantial allocation of Rs 11,000 crore for flood relief efforts in Assam and Sikkim, noting a significant increase in central funding to the region under the NDA regime.

Scindia pointed out that the Ministry of DONER’s budget had surged from Rs 1,750 crore during the Congress era to Rs 6,000 crore under the current administration. He criticized the previous Congress government for neglecting the Northeast, contrasting it with the numerous developmental projects initiated by the Modi government over the past decade.

Among the achievements, Scindia mentioned the near doubling of airports in the region from 9 to 17, including the construction of three new airports in Arunachal Pradesh. He also highlighted the increase in financial support to Assam, with tax devolution rising to Rs 2.30 lakh crore over the last ten years.

In a bid to enhance connectivity and services, Scindia announced the establishment of 100 new post offices across the Northeast. He also spoke about the development of South Asia’s largest cancer hospital network in Assam, comprising seven new hospitals, and the upcoming first AIIMS in Guwahati.

Significant technological advancements were also on the agenda, with plans for the first national data center in the Northeast to be set up in Assam and a Rs 27,000 crore semiconductor unit aimed at revolutionizing the region’s technological landscape. Additionally, the central government has allocated Rs 10,000 crore for railway development in the 2024-2025 period, with 70 kilometers of new tracks being laid in Assam.

Reflecting on the past, Scindia underscored the timely completion of key infrastructure projects such as the Bogibeel Bridge and the Bhupen Hazarika Setu, both inaugurated under Prime Minister Modi’s tenure.