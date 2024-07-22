SS Rajamouli: Netflix documentary trailer gives insights into filmmaker

SS Rajamouli has established himself over the years as a legendary storyteller not just in the subcontinent but globally. Netflix has released the trailer for its highly anticipated documentary on the pioneering filmmaker, offering viewers a glimpse into the thoughts of his close friends and colleagues. Known for creating cinematic masterpieces like the ‘Bahubali’ films and ‘RRR,’ Rajamouli also candidly discusses his craft.

View this post on Instagram Advertisement A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The two-minute-11-second trailer, which debuted on Monday, begins with the ace filmmaker taking a leisurely stroll. He articulates his vision for filmmaking, saying, “I want to tell an incredible story. I just want the audience to be invested in the movie.” The trailer then features actors such as Jr NTR, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and Ram Charan sharing their experiences of working with Rajamouli. It also includes insights from James Cameron and Karan Johar reflecting on the filmmaker’s prowess.

Jr NTR, who starred in Rajamouli’s blockbuster ‘RRR,’ offers insights into the filmmaker’s determination and persona in the trailer. He remarks, “This person is born to make films. He is born to tell stories that have not been told.” Jr NTR goes on to add, “You start feeling there is no empathy at all. He is a madman. There is no point arguing with him. Just deliver what he wants.” Prabhas, known for his role in ‘Bahubali,’ echoes similar sentiments, describing Rajamouli as “a mad person, that is all.”

Ram Charan, Jr NTR’s co-star in ‘RRR,’ also admires the filmmaker, expressing how he sometimes feels like a spectator watching himself in Rajamouli’s films.

As the teaser unfolds, James Cameron praises Rajamouli, saying, “He certainly has the respect to be able to do anything and work with anybody.” Filmmaker Karan Johar reflects on Rajamouli’s legendary status, affirming, “He is absolutely in the brackets of legends and greats already. He is already a legend. Now, he can become like an even bigger legend.”

The trailer showcases glimpses from the film sets where Rajamouli is immersed in his directorial element, bringing his visions to life. The filmmaker’s statement, “The only thing that I am, is a slave to my story,” encapsulates the essence of the documentary’s trailer.

‘Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli,’ presented by renowned film critic Anupama Chopra, is set to release on Netflix on August 22. The project has been developed by Applause Entertainment and Film Companion Studios.