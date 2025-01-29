Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals how meditation transformed her life

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has opened up about how meditation has become an essential part of her daily routine, offering her a sense of calm amidst life’s chaos.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a video of herself meditating, encouraging her followers to incorporate the practice into their lives.

In her post, Samantha emphasized that meditation doesn’t need to follow a rigid structure. She suggested dedicating just 15 minutes a day to the practice, whether through silent reflection, breath-focused exercises, or even a guided session from YouTube.

She wrote, “Meditation. If there’s one thing I wish all of you would try, it’s this. Just 15 minutes of meditation every day — in whatever way works for you. There’s no right or wrong way, just the simple act of tuning in.”

For Samantha, meditation has become more than just a calming activity—it’s her “anchor,” a way to reconnect with the inner peace that she believes is always within, no matter how chaotic the outside world may get.

She shared that by learning to return to this inner calm, the external noise loses its power. She invited her followers to try it for themselves, saying, “Close your eyes, take a deep breath, and see what happens.”

Samantha also offered some advice for those struggling with overactive thoughts during meditation, urging them not to get caught up in the mental chatter. “The trick is to simply watch your thoughts and let them pass,” she explained.

Earlier this month, Samantha shared another personal practice that has helped her through difficult times: taking a moment each day to express gratitude. She recommended writing down three things you’re thankful for, no matter how small.

“This small practice might feel subtle and simple at first, but it has the power to change the way you see everything,” she said, calling it a game-changer for her.