Kriti Sanon and Dhanush’s fiery love story in ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ – First look OUT

Kriti Sanon is all ready to star alongside Dhanush in the highly anticipated film ‘Tere Ishk Mein’, directed by Aanand L. Rai.

The film, which marks a spiritual continuation of the world introduced in ‘Raanjhanaa’, promises to explore themes of unrequited love, emotional turmoil, and intense longing.

The announcement of Kriti’s casting came out on Tuesday, accompanied by a gripping promo that piqued the audience’s curiosity. In the short clip, Kriti portrays her character, Mukti, in a deeply emotional moment, where she is seen pouring kerosene on herself, seemingly preparing to take a drastic step.

The scene then transitions to her calmly sitting in a corner, lighting a cigarette, evoking a sense of mystery and inner conflict.

Dhanush, who stars opposite Kriti, shared the promo on Instagram, hinting at the depth of the story. He wrote, “Some love stories are destined to rise from the flames. Witness SHANKAR and MUKTI in #TereIshkMein. From the #WorldOfRaanjhanaa – a story that’s unforgettable. In cinemas 28.11.2025.”

This teaser has left fans eagerly awaiting the release of the film, which is ready to hit theaters on November 28, 2025.

Produced by Aanand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar, ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ features an A.R. Rahman musical score, with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil.

The film is likely to delve deeper into the emotional complexities of love, much like its predecessor, ‘Raanjhanaa’. It became a fan favorite for its heartfelt portrayal of intense relationships.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon, who has been making waves in Bollywood, recently spoke about her aspirations at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2024.

When asked about her dream roles, she revealed, “There are so many different kinds of roles that I haven’t done yet. And I want to do them. I’d love to be a superwoman. I think India needs more of this. I would love to do action. I’d also love to play a completely negative character.”