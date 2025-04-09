Nod to purchase 26 Rafale marine jets worth Rs 63,000 cr for Naval fleet

In a major move aimed to boost Indian Navy’s air might, the Central government has given a nod to purchase 26 Rafale Marine fighter aircraft worth Rs 63,000 crore from France. The clearance was given by the Cabinet Committee on Security, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As part of the inter-governmental deal between India and France, the country would receive 22 single-seater variants and four twin-seater variants of the jet, designed in accordance with its Naval fleet’s requirements.

Official sources stated that apart from the fighter jets, the deal would also include weapons, a simulator, spares, associated ancillary equipment, personnel training and logistical support from the French.

It may be noted that currently Indian Air Force holds 36 Rafale fighter jets, first inducted in 2016, stationed at two air bases at Ambala, in Haryana and Hasimara in West Bengal. Under the new deal, spares and logistical support would also be extended to the existing Rafales in the country’s defence fleet.

A carrier-based version of the Rafale fighter, the Marine edition of the fighter jet comes loaded with advanced avionics, weapons systems, and operational adaptability. It also features a robust landing gear, arrestor hooks, and a reinforced airframe, allowing it to carry out Short Take-Off But Arrested Recovery (STOBAR) operations, a method engaged for launch and retrieval of aircrafts on aircraft carriers.

Manufactured by Dassault Aviation, the Rafale made its debut in the French Navy in 2004 and with the French Air Force in 2006. Considered to be the most seasoned fighter in the world, the delivery of Rafale M jets is scheduled to be completed by 2030-31, with the delivery of the first batch anticipated within 37 to 65 months following the signing of the final contract.

In July 2023 the Ministry of Defence had approved the purchase of the jets in July 2023, specifically for their deployment on its first indigenously built aircraft carrier – INS Vikrant.