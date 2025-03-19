Sobhita Dhulipala reveals how a fan’s question led to her love story with Naga Chaitanya

Some love stories begin with grand gestures, while others take shape in the most unexpected ways. For Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya, it all started with an innocent fan question on Instagram.

During an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session, a curious fan asked Sobhita, “Why aren’t you following Chay Akkineni?” Confused, she checked Naga Chaitanya’s profile and was pleasantly surprised—he was following only about 70 people, and she was one of them.

Advertisement

“I was a tiny bit flattered,” Sobhita admitted. “So, I followed him back.”

Advertisement

That simple moment opened the doors to their story. A few DMs later, conversations flowed naturally, leading to their first in-person meeting.

By April 2022, Chay decided to take things beyond the virtual world. He booked a flight to Mumbai for what turned out to be their first date—a cozy breakfast.

“There was no dramatic moment, no big revelation,” Sobhita shared. “It just happened very organically.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad)

One date turned into many, and soon, their connection deepened. They met each other’s families, and the relationship grew stronger with time.

Fast forward to December last year—Naga Chaitanya popped the question to Sobhita Dhulipala, and the couple sealed their love with a wedding steeped in Telugu traditions. The ceremony took place at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, surrounded by close friends and family.

Sobhita dazzled in a stunning gold Kanjivaram silk saree woven with real gold zari, staying true to her cultural roots. Chay kept it classic in a traditional white ensemble. Under the guidance of their elders, they tied the knot in an intimate yet grand celebration.

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, with whom he announced a separation in October 2021.