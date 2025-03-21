Delhi’s ‘Bunty and Babli’ held for snatching mobile phones

A boy-girl duo, inspired by the movie, ‘Bunty and Babli’, who took to snatching for a lavish lifestyle landed in jail, the Delhi Police informed on Friday.

Recounting the sequence of events that led to the arrest of the couple, Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Gautam said a resident of East Azad Nagar, Bharti Kapoor, registered a complaint of mobile theft at the Krishna Nagar police station.

The victim, in her statement, said when she was waiting for the public transport to commute to her office at around 8 am, the couple sped past her on a motorcycle, snatching her mobile.

Acting on the information, a police team initiated an investigation into the case by thoroughly scanning the CCTV footage of the reported area, analyzing the route of the snatchers. However, through intel gathered regarding the suspects’ whereabouts, the police team got their hands on both the accused.

The arrested snatchers are identified as Aman, 24, a resident of Trilokpur, and Sakshi, 23 of Sangam Vihar.

During sustained interrogation, the duo confessed to having been inspired by the movie, ‘Bunty aur Babli’ that led them to snatching mobiles, purses, and other items from commuters on the roadside for easy money and to maintain a lavish lifestyle.

Furthermore, they disclosed that it’s not their first case, they have committed the crime on January 13 as well.

Amid the probe, the team confiscated the motorcycle used in the crime although the phones are yet to be recovered from their possession, the DCP added.

A case has been registered under the relevant Sections of BNS as further investigation is underway about the case.