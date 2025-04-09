Jainism offers solutions to contemporary global challenges: PM Modi

Highlighting that Jainism is both scientific and sensitive, offering solutions to global challenges such as war, terrorism, and environmental issues through its core principles, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the Jain tradition’s emblem, which states “Parasparopagraho Jivanam” emphasises the interdependence of all living beings.

Speaking at an event organised to mark the Navkar Mahamantra Divas at Vigyan Bhawan here, the prime minister underscored Jainism’s commitment to non-violence, even at the most subtle levels, as a profound message of environmental conservation, mutual harmony, and peace. He mentioned the five major principles of Jainism and emphasized the relevance of the philosophy of Anekantavada today.

PM Modi further said that the belief in Anekantavada prevents situations of war and conflict, fostering an understanding of others’ emotions and perspectives. He emphasised the need for the world to embrace the philosophy of Anekantavada. “Jain literature has been the backbone of India’s intellectual heritage and preserving this knowledge is a duty,” he added, highlighting the government’s decision to grant classical language status to Prakrit and Pali, enabling further research on Jain literature.

He said preserving the language ensures the survival of knowledge, and expanding language leads to the growth of wisdom.

The prime minister noted the existence of centuries-old Jain manuscripts in India, describing each page as a mirror of history and an ocean of knowledge, quoting profound Jain teachings. However, he expressed concern over the gradual disappearance of many significant texts and mentioned the launch of the “Gyan Bharatam Mission”, announced in this year’s Budget.

He shared plans to survey millions of manuscripts across the country and digitize ancient heritage, connecting antiquity with modernity, describing the initiative as an ‘Amrit Sankalp’. “New India will explore possibilities through AI while guiding the world with spirituality,” he stressed.

Underscoring that the world’s trust in India is deepening with the country’s efforts and results becoming a source of inspiration, the prime minister highlighted that global institutions are now looking towards India because of its progress, which opens pathways for others. He connected this to the Jain philosophy of “Parasparopagraho Jivanam,” emphasizing that life thrives on mutual cooperation.

PM Modi noted that this perspective has raised global expectations from India, and the nation has intensified its efforts.

Addressing the pressing issue of climate change, the prime minister identified sustainable lifestyles as the solution and highlighted India’s launch of Mission LiFE. He remarked that the Jain community has been living the principles of simplicity, restraint, and sustainability for centuries.

Referring to the Jain principle of Aparigraha, Modi emphasised the need to spread these values widely. He urged everyone, regardless of their location, to become flag bearers of Mission LiFE.

“In today’s world information and knowledge is abundant, but without wisdom, it lacks depth,” he said.

In this context, he emphasised that Jainism teaches the balance of knowledge and wisdom to find the right path. He highlighted the importance of this balance for the youth, where technology must be complemented by human touch, and skills must be accompanied by the soul.

PM Modi said the Navkar Mahamantra can serve as a source of wisdom and direction for the new generation.

He highlighted the unparalleled role of Jainism in shaping India’s identity and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to preserving this legacy.

Describing the new Parliament building in New Delhi as the temple of democracy, PM Modi pointed out the visible influence of Jainism. He mentioned the depiction of Sammed Shikhar in the architectural gallery at the Shardul Gate entrance, the Tirthankara idol at the entrance of the Lok Sabha, which was returned from Australia, the magnificent painting of Lord Mahavir on the ceiling of the Constitution Gallery and the depiction of all 24 Tirthankaras together on the wall of the South Building.

He said these philosophies guide India’s democracy and provide the right path. He highlighted the profound definitions of Jainism, encapsulated in ancient Agama scriptures, such as “Vatthu Sahavo Dhammo,” “Charittam Khalu Dhammo,” and “Jivana Rakkhanam Dhammo.”

The prime minister reaffirmed that the government is advancing with the mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” inspired by these values.

Remarking on his roots in Gujarat, where the influence of Jainism is evident in every street, he recalled how, from a young age, he had the privilege of being in the company of Jain Acharyas. “Navkar Mantra is not just a mantra but the core of faith and the essence of life,” he asserted.

Underlining its significance, he said it extends beyond spirituality, guiding individuals and society alike. Every verse and even every syllable of the Navkar Mantra holds profound meaning.

While reciting the mantra, one bows to the Panch Parmeshthi and elaborates on the same, he added.