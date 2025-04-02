Varun Dhawan gives a sweet shout-out to Samantha Ruth Prabhu for ‘dreaming big’

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently took to social media to praise his colleague, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, for her ambitious debut production, “Subham.”

In a heartfelt shout-out, Dhawan acknowledged Samantha’s upcoming film calling it ‘amazing.’ Taking to his Instagram stories, the actor shared the teaser of the film and wrote, “This looks amazing, here’s to dreaming big @samantharuthprabhuoffl.”

Interestingly, Varun and Samantha share a strong and enduring bond of friendship. The two have even worked together in Raj & DK’s series, “Citadel: Honey Bunny.” It also features Kay Kay Menon along with an exciting ensemble cast that includes Saqib Saleem, Simran, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, and Kashvi Majmundar.

On March 30, Samantha shared the teaser of her forthcoming project on social media and captioned it, “Presenting to you our little labour of love. A small team with big dreams! We’re incredibly grateful for this journey and what we’ve created together. We truly hope you enjoy our film… and may this be the start of something truly special! #Subham Bhavathu!”

The teaser of “Subham” gave a glimpse into the life of a newlywed couple. On their wedding night, Srivalli engaged with her introverted husband, but things took an interesting turn when the charming and soft-spoken bride suddenly transformed upon discovering a television. While she becomes engrossed in the screen, her husband continues to engage her in conversation.

Written by Vasanth Mariganti and directed by Praveen Kandregula, “Subham” marks the debut of actors Harshith Malgireddy, Shriya Kontham, Charan Peri, Shalini Kondepudi, Gavireddy Srinivas, and Shravani.

Talking about ‘Subham’, Samantha had earlier shared in a statement, “This project embodies Tralala’s vision of unique, thought-provoking cinema that leaves you wanting more and hopefully over time will help audiences identify and highlight content coming out of our Tralala banner. I’m really excited about Shubham, and I can’t wait for audiences to see all our hard work take shape.”