Gunfight breaks out in Udhampur, J&K between security forces, terrorists

A day after Home Minister Amit Shah ordered the implementation of “Area Domination and Zero Terror Plans”, an encounter broke out between the security forces and terrorists hiding in the Udhampur district of Jammu on Wednesday.

Police said the encounter started in village Jopher under the jurisdiction of the Ramnagar police station in the district. “Contact was established during a search operation. Two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped. Exchange of fire was continuing,” said the Udhampur district police.

Teams of the Army, CRPF, and J&K Police have cordoned off the area and were engaged in the gunfight with a group of heavily-armed terrorists, the police said.

Udhampur is the headquarter of the strategic Northern Command of the Indian Army that looks after the LoC with Pakistan across Jammu and Kashmir and the LAC with China in Ladakh.

Additional forces have been rushed to the spot of the encounter.

The fresh encounter has come amid the ongoing operation against fleeing terrorists in the Kathua district. Four cops and two Pakistani terrorists have been killed during the operation in the past fortnight.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a major tragedy was averted after the security forces in North Kashmir’s Kupwara detected and defused a powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) this morning. The 8 kg IED was found planted in the Hafrada village where the Road Opening Party (ROP) of the 2 Rajput Regiment spotted a suspicious object along a roadside during a routine patrol in the area.