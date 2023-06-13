‘Snowdrop’ the Korean TV series in focus after Park Soo Ryun’s death

Snowdrop, a South Korean television series that captivated audiences with its star-studded cast also had Park Soo Ryun apart from other big actors like Jung Hae-in, Jisoo, Yoo In-na, Jang Seung-jo, Yoon Se-ah among others. Aired on JTBC from December 18, 2021, to January 30, 2022 it was one of the hit TV series.

The 16-episode historical drama, set in the backdrop of the significant events of 1987 in South Korea, has precisely garnered attention for the tragic death of Park Soo Ryun.

She portrayed a university student in the series, and met an untimely demise after a fall from a staircase. News of her passing has left fans and social media users in deep mourning, expressing their heartfelt grief over the loss of the talented actress.

Snowdrop delves into the tumultuous period of 1987, which witnessed the June Democracy Movement, a mass protest calling for fair elections in South Korea, as well as the subsequent democratic elections in December that marked the end of the authoritarian Fifth Republic of Korea and the dawn of the democratic Sixth Republic of Korea.

Taking place in November and December 1987, the story revolves around Lim Soo-ho (Jung Hae-in), a graduate student who is discovered covered in blood by Eun Yeong-ro (Jisoo), a

fellow university student. Eun Yeong-ro shelters him from the government in her dorm room, but it is gradually revealed that Lim Soo-ho is not who he claims to be. Against the backdrop of political upheaval, their intertwined tale unfolds, and a romantic relationship develops.

Leading the cast is Jung Hae-in, portraying Lim Soo-ho, also known as Lee Tae-san or Lim Soo-hyeok. He embodies a North Korean agent assigned with a mission in South Korea, living

undercover as a graduate student pursuing his master’s thesis in the Department of Economics at the University of Berlin.

The legacy of Snowdrop will forever be remembered, not only for its compelling storyline and talented cast but also as the series that sadly bid farewell to one of its promising stars, Park Soo Ryun.