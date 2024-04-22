CCTV captures car crash where Pankaj Tripathi’s brother-in-law Rajesh dies

Tragedy struck the family of acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi as his brother-in-law, Rajesh Tiwari, lost his life in a devastating car crash. The incident occurred in Nirsa, Jharkhand, as Rajesh and his sister Sarita were traveling from Gopalganj to Kolkata in their Maruti Swift. The CCTV footage capturing the fatal accident has surfaced online, shedding light on the heartbreaking turn of events where Rajesh dies.

The CCTV video depicts the grim reality of the collision near Grand Trunk Road (GT) in Nirsa, revealing the severity of the crash as the car that Rajesh was driving collided with a divider. Sadly, Rajesh Tiwari succumbed to his injuries, while Sarita Tiwari is battling critical condition in SNMMC Hospital in Dhanbad.

Details surrounding the exact cause of the accident remain unclear, but the footage underscores the tragic outcome of the incident. The accident occurred on Saturday around 4:30 pm at Nirsa Bazar on the Delhi-Kolkata National Highway-2, leaving a deep impact on Pankaj Tripathi’s family and loved ones.

