Shirley Setia touches the stage and seeks blessings before stepping on

Shirley Setia is one of the most down-to-earth, humble, and compassionate celebrities that the industry has. The singer cum actress is on a promotional spree for her debut film Nikamma along with co-star Abhimanyu Dasani and the two have got the audience waiting for the film’s release.

In a video that has been doing the rounds, Shirley is seen touching the steps of the stage and seeking blessings before stepping on which is the mark of a true blue artist! In a country like India where several seek blessings before embarking on a fruitful journey, this humble gesture is often seen among stage artists.

Shirley has yet again won our hearts with this sweet gesture!

Watch here the video: