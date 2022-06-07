Follow Us:
Shirley Setia touches the stage and seeks blessings before stepping on

The singer cum actress is on a promotional spree for her debut film Nikamma along with co-star Abhimanyu Dasani and the two have got the audience waiting for the film’s release.

SNS | New Delhi | June 7, 2022 5:54 pm

Shirley Setia

(File Photo: IANS)

In a video that has been doing the rounds, Shirley is seen touching the steps of the stage and seeking blessings before stepping on which is the mark of a true blue artist! In a country like India where several seek blessings before embarking on a fruitful journey, this humble gesture is often seen among stage artists.

Shirley has yet again won our hearts with this sweet gesture!

Watch here the video:

