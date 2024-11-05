Sharda Sinha on ventilator; PM Modi offers support for treatment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached out to the family of Sharda Sinha, the beloved folk singer known for her evocative performances, particularly during the Chhath festival. As she battles severe health issues, PM Modi has pledged full assistance for her medical treatment.

Sharda Sinha, 72, has been grappling with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer, since 2018. Unfortunately, her health took a significant downturn on Monday, leading to her current placement on ventilator support at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

According to an official update from AIIMS, Sinha is “hemodynamically stable but under constant monitoring,” highlighting the critical nature of her condition. Her son, Anshuman Sinha, has been actively keeping fans and well-wishers informed about her progress through social media and news channels. In a recent conversation with ANI, he confirmed the Prime Minister’s personal assurance of support for his mother’s ongoing treatment.

The news of Sinha’s declining health has generated considerable concern among her admirers and the public at large. The singer is not just a performer; she is a cultural icon who has significantly shaped the traditional folk music of Bihar. Her poignant Chhath geet (songs for the Chhath festival) resonate deeply within the community and beyond.

Sinha’s career, which began in the 1970s, has seen her rise to national fame through her enchanting renditions in Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Hindi folk music. Her hit song ‘Babool’ from the iconic film ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!’ showcases her unique talent, which has earned her both popular acclaim and critical accolades.

In recognition of her immense contributions to the arts, Sinha was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2018, India’s third-highest civilian honor. Additionally, she has received a National Film Award.