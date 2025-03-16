Anoushka Shankar drops ‘Chapter III: We return to light’, celebrating 30 years in music

Renowned sitarist Anoushka Shankar is celebrating 30 remarkable years in the world of Indian classical music, and what better way to mark the milestone than with a brand-new album? Titled ‘Chapter III: We Return To Light’, the album is a collaboration with sarod player Alam Khan and British jazz drummer Sarathy Korwar.

After kicking off her North American tour in Seattle, Anoushka Shankar dropped the album, which has already started resonating with audiences globally. This project holds special significance as it brings together two musical legacies – Anoushka, daughter of legendary sitar maestro Ravi Shankar, and Alam Khan, son of the iconic sarod virtuoso Ali Akbar Khan.

With Sarathy Korwar adding his unique jazz influence, the album offers a rich and contemporary take on Indian classical music.

Anoushka’s artistry has always been about pushing boundaries while staying true to her classical roots. Over the years, she has collaborated with diverse artists, blending genres and creating soulful music that transcends cultures.

With ‘Chapter III: We Return To Light’, she delves deeper into her exploration of sound, drawing inspiration from Goa’s vibrant trance scene while infusing traditional Indian ragas with electronic and jazz elements.

The album’s first two singles, ‘Hiraeth’ and ‘We Burn So Brightly’, have already set the tone for what promises to be an extraordinary musical journey. The project is part of Anoushka’s ambitious trilogy, conceptualized in Goa, where she sought to merge her Indian heritage with global sounds.

Anoushka Shankar’s collaboration with Alam Khan is particularly special as it unites two of the most influential musical families in Indian classical history. Their partnership, along with Sarathy Korwar’s experimental jazz touch, creates a sound that feels both timeless and contemporary.

For Anoushka, this album is not just about creating music but also about storytelling and emotional expression. It reflects her evolution as an artist and her commitment to keeping Indian classical music alive while adapting it to modern sounds.

With her North American tour already underway, Anoushka Shankar is taking her music to audiences around the world. Her live performances are known for their emotional depth and technical brilliance, and fans are eager to experience the magic of ‘Chapter III: We Return To Light’ in person.