Justin Bieber celebrates his mom’s milestone 50th birthday

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber recently celebrated his mom’s birthday. The ‘Peaches’ singer, 31, shared a childhood photo of his mother Pattie Mallette on Instagram to celebrate her milestone 50th birthday.

“50 MOMMMMMMMM luv that I get to be ur son (sic)”, his caption read. “Happy bday @pattiemallette”. In the photo, a younger Mallette smiled in what appeared to be a school photograph. Showing her appreciation to her son, Mallette commented underneath the post, “Love you so much”.

Justin’s wife Hailey Bieber also shared her husband’s post on her Instagram Stories, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She wrote, “Happy Birthday @pattiemallette I love you so much”.

In the comments section, many fans couldn’t help but notice the striking resemblance between the mother and son. “I never knew he looked like her,” one user wrote, while a second added, “Sorry but i thought it’s an edit of you justin in a wig”. Another wrote, “Wow. You look a lot like her! Happy birthday. God bless”.

As per ‘People’, Mallette, who shares Justin with her ex Jeremy Bieber, also took to her Instagram page earlier this week to pen an emotional message ahead of her 50th.

“Turning 50 this week has me wondering how the heck I got here so fast, when I look back, I see the years like pages of a well-worn book, the restless twenties, the building thirties, the unraveling and becoming of my forties, each chapter marked by grace I didn’t always see at the time”, she wrote alongside an outdoor headshot of herself.

“I’ve laughed, lost, loved, and learned more than I ever imagined”, She added, “Now here, I don’t long to go back, I stand still, aware. Aware of how far I’ve come, how deeply I’ve been shaped, and how faithful God has been through it all”.