Sanjay Dutt to debut in Punjabi movie alongside Gippy Grewal

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is causing quite a stir in the entertainment world. After unveiling two major surprises on his birthday, July 29, the actor has once again captivated his fans with an announcement via his social media. Sanjay Dutt is poised to make his debut in the Punjabi film industry, and the twist doesn’t end there—his maiden venture will be alongside Gippy Grewal.

Taking to Twitter, Sanjay Dutt shared this exciting news with a snapshot that prominently features Gippy Grewal standing by his side.

In his tweet, he wrote, “Proudly announcing my First Punjabi Film ‘Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi’ with Gippy Grewal @GippyGrewal #AmardeepGrewal #EastSunshineProductions.”

Gippy Grewal, who is still relishing the triumph of his production ‘Carry on Jatta 3’, extended a warm welcome to the ‘Sanju’ actor through a heartfelt tweet. He expressed, “Love you Paaji @duttsanjay. Welcome to Punjab.”

The upcoming film, titled “Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi,” is being produced by Amardeep Grewal under the banner of East Sunshine Productions. Further insights into the project are set to be unveiled in due course.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt’s creative pursuits remain expansive. Recently, he unveiled the inaugural glimpse of his forthcoming film ‘Leo,’ and he also shared the poster of Puri Jagannadh’s ‘Double iSmart,’ where he portrays the role of the ‘Big Bull.’

In an impressive display of versatility, Dutt is also gearing up for his debut in the Tamil film arena with a project starring none other than Thalapathy Vijay, titled ‘Leo.’ Additionally, he’s slated to make a mark in the Telugu film industry with the film ‘Double Smart’ and reportedly has a cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming venture ‘Jawan.’

It’s worth noting that Dutt’s journey hasn’t been without its challenges. In August 2020, he was confronted with a diagnosis of stage 3 lung cancer. Displaying resilience and determination, he underwent treatment in Mumbai and has now successfully overcome this health hurdle.