Gippy Grewal and Hina Khan Unveil ‘Shinda Shinda No Papa’ first look poster

Get ready to mark your calendars because a delightful treat is coming your way! The much-awaited Punjabi film, “Shinda Shinda No Papa,” is all set to hit the silver screens on May 10, 2024. Excitement peaked as renowned actor Gippy Grewal took to Instagram to unveil the first look poster, giving fans a sneak peek into what promises to be a laughter-packed family comedy.

In this heartwarming tale directed by Amarpreet GS Chhabra, Gippy Grewal shares the screen with none other than his son Shinda Grewal, making it a special treat for audiences. Alongside them, the talented Hina Khan joins the cast, adding her own charm to the mix.

This film explores the humorous yet relatable challenges of modern-day parenting, offering viewers an unforgettable cinematic experience. Gippy Grewal, overflowing with enthusiasm, expressed his fondness for the project, highlighting its authenticity in depicting the joys and dilemmas of parenthood in today’s fast-paced world.

Director Amarpreet Chabra echoed Gippy’s sentiments, emphasizing the importance of refreshing narratives in shaping the future of Punjabi cinema. With its unique storyline and engaging characters, the film promises to redefine storytelling in the industry.

For Hina Khan, known for her iconic roles in television dramas like “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” and “Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2,” “Shinda Shinda No Papa” marks her debut in Punjabi cinema, adding another feather to her cap of versatile performances.

Prior to this venture, Hina mesmerized audiences with her portrayal in “Country of Blind,” a period drama set in the 1800s, where she showcased her talent alongside a stellar cast.

As the release date draws nearer, anticipation mounts among fans eager to witness this cinematic gem unfold on the big screen. So mark your calendars for May 10, 2024, and get ready to embark on a rollercoaster ride of laughter, emotions, and family bonding with “Shinda Shinda No Papa.”