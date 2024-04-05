Teaser for ‘Shinda Shinda No Papa’ is out!

Excitement is in the air as the long-awaited teaser for ‘Shinda Shinda No Papa’ has finally dropped! Starring the ever-charming Gippy Grewal alongside the talented Hina Khan, this family entertainer is set to bring laughter and joy to audiences everywhere.

Directed by the skilled Amarpreet GS Chhabra and penned by the creative mind of Naresh Kathooria, ‘Shinda Shinda No Papa’ promises to be a heartwarming comedy that resonates with viewers on a personal level.

In the teaser, Gippy Grewal and his real-life son take center stage, showcasing their delightful father-son dynamic. Transporting us between Canada and India, the film revolves around Gopi, his loving wife, and their mischievous ten-year-old son, Shinda. With a desi twist on the classic rhyme ‘Johnny, Johnny, Yes Papa,’ the teaser hints at a refreshing storyline filled with humor, emotion, and the complexities of modern-day parenting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@gippygrewal)

Fans wasted no time expressing their excitement, flooding social media with comments of anticipation and laughter. Gippy Grewal himself shared his enthusiasm, expressing how this project holds a special place in his heart. As a parent navigating the challenges of raising children in a rapidly changing world, Gippy sees ‘Shinda Shinda No Papa’ as a reflection of his own journey, making the experience even more meaningful.

Director Amarpreet GS Chhabra echoed this sentiment, highlighting the joy of collaborating with Gippy Grewal and the dedicated teams behind the film. With a focus on showcasing the unique bond between father and son in a light-hearted and entertaining manner, the team behind ‘Shinda Shinda No Papa’ is eager to share their labor of love with audiences worldwide.

Mark your calendars for May 10th, as ‘Shinda Shinda No Papa’ promises to be a cinematic treat for the whole family. Get ready to laugh, cry, and celebrate the beautiful chaos of parenthood on the big screen!