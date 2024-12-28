Priyanka Chopra reportedly joins Mahesh Babu in SS Rajamouli’s next

Bollywood Diva Priyanka Chopra is reportedly joining South superstar Mahesh Babu in veteran filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s next. Promising a smashing comeback, the pairing is sure to set theatres ablaze. Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s next is going to be an African jungle adventure, inspired by the traits of Lord Hanuman.

The legendary filmmaker, renowned for creating globally sensational cinema with films like ‘RRR’ and ‘Bahubali’ will start filming the epic saga in 2025. As per a report by Pinkvilla, the Desi Girl is going to make her awaited comeback with the pan-Indian project. “The script is in its final stages.” Meanwhile, the film will go on floors in April 2025. The source added, “Rajamouli was seeking a female lead with global appeal, and Priyanka was the perfect choice. Over the past six months, the filmmaker had multiple meetings with her, and everything has aligned perfectly for this collaboration.”

Moreover, the source added, “Priyanka Chopra is thrilled to collaborate with a visionary like SS Rajamouli and team up with Mahesh Babu for an adventure like never before. This project is a new challenge for her, with a character that offers plenty of action alongside Mahesh Babu. It’s a well-crafted role, and Priyanka has already begun preparing for the film.”

The upcoming film will mark Priyanka Chopra’s return to Indian cinema after six years, following ‘The Sky is Pink.’ Meanwhile, the actress also has back-to-back Hollywood releases lined up. She has ‘The Bluff,’ ‘Heads of State’ and ‘Citadel’ season 2 in the pipeline. On the other hand, the stellar collaboration between legendary filmmaker SS Rajamouli and superstar Mahesh Babu has already sent fans into a frenzy. The highly-awaited collaboration has given fans expectations, given the impressive filmography of the stakeholders.