‘Krrish 4’: Hrithik Roshan confirms taking over directorial reins

Recently, Rakesh Roshan announced that he is handing over the directorial reins for ‘Krrish 4’ to his son, Hrithik Roshan. The moment is special for fans because it not only marks Hrithik’s directorial debut but also because ‘Krrish’ is a beloved franchise. In a recent appearance, the actor confirmed going behind the camera for the film. As Hrithik gears up to take the director’s chair, he requests all the support from his fans.

At a recent event in Atlanta, USA, host Sophie Choudry showed Hrithik Roshan an old picture of him behind the camera. Reminiscing, he said, “This was during a film called Koyla. That was the first time I did something behind the camera. I directed the making of Koyla. And now I am going behind the camera again. Good luck to me.” When probed about his directorial debut with ‘Krrish 4,’ the actor said that the audience already knows it. He said, “They already know it” as the crowd erupted in loud cheers. Revealing first-time jitters, he said, “I can’t tell you all how nervous I am. I’ll need all the encouragement I possibly can get.”

Moreover, the actor’s confirmation comes after Rakesh Roshan announced handing over the director’s baton to Hrithik. Taking to Instagram he shared a post, writing, “Duggu 25yrs back I launched you as an actor. And today again after 25 years you are being launched as a director by two filmmakers Aditya Chopra & myself to take forward our most ambitious film #Krrish4. Wish you all the success in this new avatar with good wishes and blessings!”

Meanwhile, the first title of this superhero franchise was the 2003 film ‘Koi Mil Gaya,’ starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta. In 2006, the makers released ‘Krrish’ starring Hrithik Roshan Priyanka Chopra. Subsequently, the third film, ‘Krrish 3’ starred Kangana Ranaut alongside Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra. With the fourth title in the works, fans can’t wait to witness the superhero saga once again, on screens.

