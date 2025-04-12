Sukhbir Singh Badal re-elected as SAD chief

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab Sukhbir Singh Badal was reinstated as the President of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday. Badal, who had stepped down from the position last year, was re-elected unopposed.

In a post on X, Shiromani Akali Dal wrote: “Congratulations to Punjab’s development man, Sukhbir Singh Badal, on becoming the president of Shiromani Akali Dal. May Sukhbir Singh Badal firmly guard the rights of the Panth and Punjab and make Punjab prosperous.”

Sukhbir, who succeeded his father Parkash Singh Badal, had stepped down from the top post in November last year, marking the end of his nearly 15-year long tenure at the helm of Punjab’s oldest regional political party.

The development comes as an endorsement of the fact that the party is going to contest the 2027 Assembly polls in Punjab under his leadership.

The SAD has faced significant challenges in recent years, including a dwindling vote share and criticism over its handling of key issues such as the sacrilege cases and its alliance with the BJP, which ended in 2020.

It is worth mentioning that the Akal Takht Sahib had declared 62-year-old Badal ‘Tankhaiya’ or guilty of violating the Sikh religious code of conduct on August 30 last year.