Nation salutes braveheart Subedar Kuldeep Chand’s martyrdom

Tributes were paid to Subedar Kuldeep Chand, the Junior Commissioned Officer of 9 Punjab Regiment who laid down his life during a terrorist encounter at Keri-Battal in Akhnoor sector, on Saturday. Three terrorists, who were trying to infiltrate the Line of Control in the sensitive Jammu sector, were also killed by Chand’s team.

According to the army officials, the martyr’s mortal remains were sent to his hometown, Kohlvin village in Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh, for last rites following a wreath-laying ceremony organised at military station Tanda in Akhnoor.

On Friday night, a group of terrorists tried to enter India through the border at Keri Battal in Akhnoor sector. The Indian Army engaged with infiltrators in cross firing during which Chand was hit by the bullets. He was taken to the hospital for treatment but could not survive. The martyr is survived by a son, daughter, wife and elderly parents.

In a post on X, Nagrota based XVI Corps wrote, “GOC White Knight Corps and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of Braveheart Sub Kuldeep Chand of 9 PUNJAB. He laid down his life while gallantly leading a Counter Infiltration operation along the Line of Control in the Keri-Battal area of Sunderbani on the night of 11 Apr. His team’s valour and Sub Kuldeep’s ultimate sacrifice foiled an infiltration attempt by terrorists. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of grief.”

Indian Army’s Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) stated that the Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi and all ranks of the Indian Army salute the supreme sacrifice of the braveheart. “The Indian Army offers deepest condolences and stands firm with the bereaved family in this hour of grief,” ADGPI’s post on X read.

Expressing condolences over the soldier’s demise Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said that the news of Chand’s martyrdom is very sad. “His unforgettable contribution in the service of the country will always be remembered with respect. I pray to God to give place to the departed soul in his lotus feet and provide patience and strength to the bereaved family in this hour of grief. My condolences are with the bereaved family in this hour of grief,” he wrote on X.

“I salute the supreme sacrifice of our Army braveheart Sub Kuldeep Chand who laid down his life in the line of duty. His valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. The entire nation stands firmly with the family of the martyr in this hour of grief,” wrote Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.