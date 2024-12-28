Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ teaser promises pulse-pounding action

The highly-awaited first look of Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ is finally out and fans can’t keep calm. The teaser shows the star in his element as he exudes a fearless and daunting aura. Promising high-octane action with blazing guns, the film is going to release on Eid 2025. Fused with an electric background music which elevates the spectacle, the ‘Sikandar’ teaser has sent fans into a frenzy.

The dark-toned teaser opens with Salman Khan walking through a room filled with masked guards with high-tech machines. As soon as the star is in the middle of the room, the menacing guards surround him from behind, ready to attack. However, Salman is unfazed as he knows over-powering them is a cakewalk for him. The actor declares, “Bahut log mere peeche pade hain, bas mere mudne ki der hai(Many people are after me, it’s just a matter of me turning around).” As the guns start to blaze and the riveting background music elevates the scene, Salman effortlessly takes down the armed men. Soon the scene cuts to the film’s title, promising a high-intensity action saga.

Sajid Nadiadwala is backing the title with AR Murugadoss at the helm. The film will mark the reunion of Salman and Sajid following their 2014 blockbuster, ‘Kick.’ With the anticipation meter running high, fans are patiently waiting for the film’s release. Joining Salman Khan in the film is ‘Animal’ and ‘Pushpa 2’ star Rashmika Mandanna. The fresh pairing is contributing significantly to the buzz around the film. Additionally, as per reports, Kajal Aggarwal is also a part of the actioner.

Meanwhile, the journey towards ‘Sikandar’ began back in March. Sajid Nadiadwala announced his monumental collaboration with Salman Khan for this project. Promising thrill, adrenaline-pumping action, and a complete dose of entertainment, the project is one of the most highly-awaited releases of 2025.