SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s film to not follow a two-part release: Report

Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s collaborative project currently dubbed ‘SSMB’ is one of the most anticipated releases. Ever since the announcement of the high-intensity collaboration between the ace filmmaker of ‘RRR’ and the superstar, fans have been buzzing with curiosity. Following a puja ceremony, the makers kickstarted the film’s production in full throttle. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, and if reports hold, Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra will make her comeback with the film. Now, as per reports, the film will digress from Rajamouli’s signature two-part release. ‘SSMB’ will release as a single feature film.

A Pinkvilla report quoted a source close to the project revealing the details. “SS Rajamouli is known for breaking conventions and crafting stories in formats that maximise audience engagement. He pioneered the two-part storytelling trend with Baahubali. But for SSMB 29, he aims to take a different approach. He feels that many filmmakers have exploited the two-part format for commercial gains rather than storytelling purposes. To avoid stretching the narrative unnecessarily, he has structured the screenplay as a single, gripping experience.”

The highly-awaited project will follow the footsteps of ‘RRR’ and will likely have a lengthy runtime of 3 hours and 30 minutes. The source added, “Rajamouli has designed this film in a way that maintains the audience’s attention from the first frame to the last. It’s a layered narrative, blending reality, mythology, fiction, and adventure seamlessly.”

Last month, while the team filmed in Koraput, Odisha, several leaked clips surfaced online. Subsequently, the filmmaker amped up the security. The first leak took place when pictures of Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran together at the Hyderabad airport started swirling on social media.

As per reports, the makers have already filmed the key scenes. Moreover, reports suggest the film is based in Kashi and will feature a grand spectacle. Given the grandeur of Rajamouli’s cinematic wonders and the stardom of Mahesh Babu, fans expect the film to shatter records. The film will likely hit theatres in the summer of 2027.