X user asks Preity Zinta if she ever dated Salman Khan; the actress responds

On December 27, Bollywood’s Bhai Jaan, Salman Khan, celebrated his birthday. Apart from fans, several of the actor’s friends and colleagues from the industry wished the star. Among them, is Salman’s close friend, Preity Zinta. The duo has shared screen several times and have a strong bond of friendship. Wishing the actor, Preity shared a bunch of pictures where they are all hearts for each other. Commenting on them, a user asked if she and Salman ever dated.

In a couple of the photos, the duo gushed and embraced each other. A snippet also showed the two in a still from a film. Wishing Salman, Preity wrote, “Happy Burrday @BeingSalmanKhan. Just wanna say I love you the mostest. Rest will tell you when I speak to you…..and yes we need more photos otherwise I will keep posting the same old ones! Ting.”

Happy Burrday @BeingSalmanKhan Just wanna say I love you the mostest Rest will tell you when I speak to you ….. and yes we need more photos otherwise I will keep posting the same old ones ! Ting pic.twitter.com/XLVHxTIFY6 Advertisement — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) December 27, 2024



In the comment section, an X user asked, “Did you two ever date?” To this, Preity responded, “No not at all! He is family & my closest friend and my husband’s friend too .. just in case you were wondering. Sorry! Couldn’t resist.”

Did you two ever date? — WhiteChickenTruther (@BWC_Is_King) December 27, 2024

Meanwhile, another user took the moment to ask Preity Zinta about her purview on romance films Bollywood is making today. Referring to the legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, whose films were made of dreams, the user asked if those kinds of films can be ever made again. “I believe Bollywood romances died with Yashji. Is there any way we get to see a good Bollywood romance in today’s time?” To this, Preity replied, “I was thinking the same. Hopefully, some good writing & some new ideas will emerge from someone whose heart is in the right place. I’m waiting just like you.”

On the work front, Salman Khan and Preity Zinta have led several films together. These include ‘Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega,’ ‘Chori Chori Chupke Chupke,’ ‘Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa (2004)’ and ‘Jaan-E-Mann’ among others. Moving ahead, Salman is gearing up for his next- Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Sikandar.’ On the other hand, Preity is going to make her comeback with ‘Lahore 1947’ backed by Aamir Khan. The title also stars Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Sunny Deol and his son Karan Deol.