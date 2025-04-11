Hrithik & Priyanka reunite in ‘Krrish 4’—The super duo is back!

Brace yourselves for a nostalgic-yet-epic superhero comeback because ‘Krrish 4’ is officially happening—and it’s already creating ripples across the entertainment world even before rolling the cameras.

In a move that has fans jumping with excitement, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is reuniting with Hrithik Roshan for the next installment in the iconic ‘Krrish’ franchise.

That’s right! Our favorite on-screen pair, who first captured hearts in ‘Krrish’, ‘Krrish 3’, and ‘Agneepath’, are teaming up once again—this time for what promises to be the most ambitious film of the series.

A source close to the production spilled some juicy details to the media, saying, “The buzz around Krrish 4 is unreal right now—and it hasn’t even gone on floors yet! Hrithik is pulling out all the stops to make this one of the biggest cinematic spectacles India has ever seen.” The source added, “Bringing Priyanka back into the universe is massive. She and Hrithik are pure magic together on screen, and fans are going to love seeing them together again.”

What’s making this announcement even more special is the fact that ‘Krrish 4’ will mark Hrithik Roshan’s directorial debut. Yes, the man who ‘is’ Krrish will now be calling the shots both in front of and behind the camera.

Rakesh Roshan, who directed the earlier films in the franchise and shaped its legacy for over two decades, is handing over the reins to his son.

“I’m passing the baton of the director of ‘Krrish 4’ to Hrithik, who has lived and breathed this story since day one,” Rakesh said. “He has a bold vision for where this character can go next. I’m proud to see him take over something that’s been so close to our hearts.”