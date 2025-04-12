PM to launch multiple projects in Haryana on Ambedkar Jayanti on Monday

On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Haryana on Monday.

At around 10:15 hrs, he will flag off a commercial flight from Hisar to Ayodhya and lay the foundation stone of the new terminal building of Hisar airport. He will also address a public meeting.

Advertisement

Thereafter, the PM will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects in Yamuna Nagar and address the gathering on the occasion.

Advertisement

In line with his commitment to make air travel safe, affordable, and accessible to all, the PM will lay the foundation stone of the new Terminal Building of the Maharaja Agrasen airport in Hisar, worth over Rs 410 crore. It will include a state-of-the-art passenger terminal, a cargo terminal and an ATC building. He will also flag off the first flight from Hisar to Ayodhya. With scheduled flights from Hisar to Ayodhya (twice weekly), three flights in a week to Jammu, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Chandigarh, this development will mark a significant leap in Haryana’s aviation connectivity.

Boosting power infrastructure in the region, along with the vision of electricity reaching the last mile, the PM will lay the foundation stone of an 800 MW modern thermal power unit of Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Plant at Yamuna Nagar. This unit, spread across 233 acres, worth around Rs 8,470 crore, will significantly boost Haryana’s energy self-sufficiency and provide uninterrupted power supply across the state.

Taking forward the vision of GOBARDhan, i.e., Galvanising Organic Bio-Agro Resources Dhan, he will lay the foundation stone of a Compressed Biogas Plant in Mukarabpur, in Yamuna Nagar. The plant will have an annual production capacity of 2,600 metric tonnes and will help in effective organic waste management, while contributing to clean energy production and environmental conservation.

He will also inaugurate the 14.4 km Rewari Bypass project, worth around Rs 1,070 crore under the Bharatmala Pariyojana. It will decongest Rewari city, reduce Delhi–Narnaul travel time by around one hour, and boost economic and social activity in the region.