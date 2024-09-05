‘Petta Rap’ ft Prabhu Deva and Sunny Leone set for release

Mark your calendars! The highly anticipated Tamil film ‘Petta Rap’, featuring the dynamic duo of Prabhu Deva and Sunny Leone, is officially slated for release on September 27. The announcement came via the film’s social media channels, along with an eye-catching new poster showcasing the talented trio of Sunny Leone, Prabhu Deva, and Vedhika.

Fans of the two stars can expect a thrilling cinematic experience, as ‘Petta Rap’ is being touted as a mass entertainer designed to captivate audiences. The recently unveiled poster highlights Sunny’s glamorous return, piquing the interest of her fans who are eager to see her in action alongside the legendary choreographer and actor, Prabhu Deva. The film promises an electrifying dance number featuring the two, a collaboration that has fans buzzing with excitement.

Sunny Leone has been making waves in the Tamil film industry, recently leaving a lasting impression in her role as an assassin in ‘Quotation Gang’. This film showcased her versatility and garnered significant attention, setting high expectations for her upcoming projects.

Advertisement

In addition to ‘Petta Rap’, Sunny is also set to star in ‘Badass Ravikumar’, directed by Prabhu Deva and featuring music by Himesh Reshammiya. This film further cements her place in the Tamil cinema landscape and showcases her ability to take on diverse roles. Alongside these projects, she has also been involved in ‘Shero’ and an untitled Malayalam film, indicating a busy schedule ahead.

Beyond her film endeavors, Sunny Leone is carving out a significant niche in the entrepreneurial world with her cosmetic brand, proving that her talents extend far beyond the silver screen. Her venture into beauty products is gaining momentum, reflecting her ambition and drive to succeed in various fields.