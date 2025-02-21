Srushti Dange walks out of Prabhu Deva’s concert, exposes event team’s ‘discrimination’

Tamil actress Srushti Dange has spoken out about her sudden exit from Prabhu Deva’s concert, alleging mistreatment and unfulfilled commitments by the event’s creative team.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday evening, Dange expressed her disappointment, emphasizing that her decision was not due to Prabhu Deva but rather at the treatment behind the scenes.

Advertisement

In a note, the actress revealed that she had no choice but to step away from the event due to bias and unfair treatment.

Advertisement

“To all my amazing supporters who were expecting to see me at the Prabhu Deva concert, I am deeply saddened to share that I have decided to walk out of the show. This decision is not directed at Prabhu Deva sir in any way—I have been a huge fan of him and always will be. However, I cannot stand for discrimination and bias,” Dange wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S r u s h t i i D a n g e (@srushtidangeoffl)

Having worked in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema for several years, Dange expressed frustration over still having to fight for her rightful place in the industry. She accused the event organizers of making false promises, which ultimately led to her departure.

“It truly hurts that even after being in the industry for so many years, you still have to fight for what you rightfully deserve. False promises and commitments are disappointing, and these were the major reasons behind my decision,” she added.

Despite the controversy, Srushti Dange made it clear that her admiration for Prabhu Deva remains unchanged. She stated that she does not need a concert to celebrate him.

“I don’t need an event to celebrate Prabhu Deva sir—we will always celebrate him, no matter what. But this could have been a cherished memory, and instead, it ended in disappointment,” she shared.

She also urged fans not to misinterpret her statement as an apology but rather as an explanation of why she stepped away.

“This is not an apology, but a heartfelt note to let you all know why I will not be a part of the show. Maybe next time, in a better and healthier, more respectful space, things will be different,” she concluded.

As of now, Prabhu Deva and his team have not commented on the matter.