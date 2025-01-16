Born Colourless: Absolut Unlabel calls for a world without labels

Absolut has launched its latest campaign, #UNLABEL #BORNCOLOURLESS, calling for a world where individuals are free from the constraints of labels and stereotypes. The initiative builds on the brand’s long-standing commitment to breaking biases, which began with the ‘Born Colourless’ campaign in 2018.

The #UNLABEL #BORNCOLOURLESS campaign challenges people to look beyond surface-level assumptions and embrace the true essence of others.

It encourages individuals to move past judgments based on race, gender, profession, or origin, and instead, engage with people as they truly are. The goal is to create a more inclusive world where everyone can thrive without the fear of being pigeonholed.

The campaign is brought to life through four impactful films, each featuring influential voices sharing their personal stories. These stories highlight how labels and stereotypes often fail to capture the complexity of individuals.

For example, Ankush Bahuguna opens up about his passion for makeup, an art often stereotyped as only for women. Sunny Leone challenges the “item girl” label, revealing her successful career as a businesswoman and mother.

Navtej Singh Johar, a prominent dancer and choreographer, confronts traditional views of masculinity, while Deepa Malik, a Paralympic athlete, demonstrates that physical limitations don’t define one’s potential.

Pulkith Modi, General Manager – Marketing, International Brands at Pernod Ricard India, commented on the campaign, saying, “In a world where people are often defined by labels, we at Absolut believe in a world where everyone can express their true selves. The #UNLABEL #BORN COLOURLESS campaign is a call to action, encouraging people to move beyond assumptions and celebrate individuality. We are excited to partner with such inspiring voices to spread this message.”