Prabhu Deva introduces son Rishii Ragvendar Deva in a spectacular dance video

Prabhu Deva, the legendary choreographer and filmmaker, has introduced his son, Rishii Ragvendar Deva, to the world in the most fitting way—through dance. The father-son duo set the stage on fire in a video that has taken social media by storm.

Sharing the electrifying performance on Instagram, Prabhu Deva wrote, “Proud to introduce my son Rishii Ragvendar Deva @rishiideva as we share the spotlight for the first time! This is more than dance—it’s legacy, passion, and a journey that’s just getting started.”

The video captures the duo grooving effortlessly, with an ecstatic crowd cheering them on. Fans quickly flooded the comment section, with many calling Rishii a perfect reflection of his father. “Like father, like son!” was a recurring sentiment.

Prabhu Deva, often hailed as India’s Michael Jackson, has long been a pioneer in the dance industry. His impeccable choreography has shaped numerous hit songs, earning him two National Awards for Best Choreography.

Beyond dance, he has also left a significant mark in cinema, directing some of the biggest hits in Tamil and Hindi films.

His directorial success includes Tamil films like ‘Pokkiri’, ‘Villu’, ‘Engeyum Kaadhal’, and ‘Vedi’. In Bollywood, he made a sensational debut with ‘Wanted’, starring Salman Khan, which became a massive hit. His subsequent films, ‘Rowdy Rathore’, ‘R… Rajkumar’, and ‘Singh is Bling’, further cemented his reputation as a successful filmmaker.